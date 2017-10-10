Body found on Cleveleys beach

A body has been found on Cleveleys beach, say police.

The body was found on the stretch of beach near to Victoria Road at around 8am on Tuesday, October 10.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called this morning to reports of a sudden death on the beach.

"The body of a man was reported on Cleveleys beach."

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.