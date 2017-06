Music-mad staff at the SeaLife Centre have created their own mini-Glastonbury . . . where else, but in the rock pool.

They’ve even set up their own Pyramid Stage, featuring real ‘rock’ stars, such as Emeli Sandebeach, The Flaming Limpits and British Seahorse Power.

It’s all to mark a £50,000 revamp of the popular shoreline feature which opened this weekend.