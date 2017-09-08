Black & Gold to play in Chorley

Chorley-based Soul and Motown band Black & Gold roll into town later this month for a night of live dance music.
This ten piece outfit will play a night of Soul Standards and Motown Classics at The Lancastrian Suite, Chorley Town Hall, on Saturday September 30, with a few Northern Soul favourites thrown in for good measure.
The band has been together for six years and rehearse at Tatton Community Centre.
Recent appearances have included Ormskirk Civic Hall, Heywood Civic Suite, Nantwich Civic Hall, The Met in Bury, The Grand in Clitheroe and, of course, Chorley Lancastrian Suite. The band also provides evening entertainment for wedding receptions and corporate functions.
Band spokesman Mike Parker said: “Keeping a band of this size together can be a bit of a headache but when you see a room full of people dancing and enjoying the night it makes it well worthwhile.
“We’re indebted to Chorley Council for the facilities at Tatton Community Centre where we rehearse every week”.
Artists covered on the night will include Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding, Martha & The Vandellas, Dusty Springfield, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner and many more.
Tickets are £10, plus a booking fee and are available at http://www.eventbrite.co.uk or from Malcolm’s Musicland.
Doors open at 7.30pm.
