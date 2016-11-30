Black Friday bargains, then civilised Saturday shopping

Shoppers stepping out for retail therapy in Chorley this Black Friday were greeted with some winning deals.

Traders announced discounts through Totally Locally Chorley, which aims to encourage residents to shop in nearby stores.

Chorley residents who were keen to get started buying Christmas presents were encouraged to discover the bargains available right on their doorstep between 9am–5pm on November 25.

Grandad Jim’s Traditional Sweet Shoppe in Cleveland Street had 10 per cent off everything while the Buttonhole haberdashery in Chapel Street had 25 per cent off all its goods except patterns.

Bill’s Tattoos in Chapel Street took 10 per cent off all services for the day and the Latch bar, also in Chapel Street, slashed a whopping 50 per cent off all its sharing platters.

Finally Eye Designs Opticians in Market Place cut 25 per cent from all its designer frames, gave free eye tests and free contact lens trials and at Goodies Coffee Shop Cannon Street it was only £3 for a coffee and cake.

The Bees Country Kitchen in the covered market spent the day collecting Food Bank donations.

And the offers did not stop there.

On November 26 Totally Locally hosted a Civilised Saturday with a pleasant, tranquil shopping experience.

The day had a special focus on hygge – a Danish word that is a feeling or mood that comes taking genuine pleasure in making ordinary, every day things more meaningful, beautiful or special.

Ebb & Flo Bookshop in Gillibrand Street had a Hygge Hideaway, where customers could sit, have some peace, snuggle under a blanket and choose a free book proof.

The shop took 20 per cent off book How to Hygge – in case customers wanted to recreate a hygge experience at home.

The Bees Country Kitchen put on a special Civilised Saturday menu, with a Scandinavian Dine In Deal to promote the book How to Hygge.

At Latch it was £3.95 for tea or coffee with a slice of cake and it was 2for1 on house cocktails until 7pm. Eye Designs carried its offer over from Black Friday.