Bishop Rawstorne Academy holds service to remember former student Georgina Callander

Pupils and staff at Bishop Rawstorne Academy in Croston have come together to hold an emotional service to remember former student Georgina Callander who died in the Manchester terrorist attack.

Schoolmates created artwork, readings and music especially for the service to pay tribute to the 18-year-old from Tarleton.

A school statement said: “Thank you to everyone who came to the memorial service for Georgina. It was lovely to see so many people from her year group come together.

“Georgina will never be forgotten and as a school community we will continue to support her family, friends and fellow students.”

Georgina was in her second year at Runshaw College in Leyland and had been accepted into Edge Hill University before she attended the Ariana Grade concert at the Manchester Arena.

Posting in the days following the tragedy, her former school said: “Georgina was a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff and always made the most of the opportunities she had at the school.”