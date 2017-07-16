Bipsham and Norbreck gala still puts on a show despite the bad weather

A Fylde coast gala did its best to run smoothly despite constant downpours.

Bispham and Norbreck Gala saw smaller crowds than usually due to the heavy rain falling on Bispham field on Saturday.

Photo Neil Cross Bispham and Norbreck Gala Bispham Juniors

But chairman of the event, Nick Hamilton, says he was pleased with the turnout.

“There was a good amount of people there considering the rain,” he said.

“We had some amazing floats and the procession went very well.”

The weather dried off in time for Blackpool’s deputy mayor Gary Coleman to crown this year’s queen Tia Milard next her prince charming Abigail Barr.