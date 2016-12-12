Bin lorry catches fire on Blackpool road

Emergency services were called to a fire in a bin lorry in Blackpool this morning after reports that rubbish in the truck had caught fire.

Two fire crews, one from Blackpool and one from South Shore, attended the blaze on Montague Street at around 10am this morning.

They emptied the rubbish from the lorry onto a nearby carpark and extinguished the fire using two hose reels.

They attended the incident for around two hours.

Crew Manager Alastair Cameron said: "People should be very careful about what they put into their rubbish. Items such as Lithiam-ion batteries should always be recycled and never disposed of through a general waste bin as these have the potential to ignite."

Nobody was injured in the incident.