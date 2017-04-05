Bike stunt show raises money for NW Blood Bikes and NW Air Ambulance

Bike enthusiasts revved up and raised more than £800 for two charities which provide vital health services in Lancashire.

Chorley Yamaha Centre held an open day at its site in Eaves Lane in aid of North West Blood Bikes and North West Air Ambulance.

Guests enjoyed stunt rides from Stuart Sinclair and Ellis Gregory, as well as raffles and entertainment.

Darren Mulqueeney, dealer principle at the centre, said: “Each year we hold an open day and invite people to our site.

“We had a stunt show with an extreme wheel machine and we offered demonstrations so people could have a ride of our bikes.

“People also looked around our new show room and training school which we opened last year.”

Staff at Chorley Yamaha held an open day for North West Blood Bikes and North West Air Ambulance Service

