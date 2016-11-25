Big salutations to President Terry Jackson to mark his 76th birthday

Move over Donald Trump, there is more than one president grabbing the limelight at the moment.

As Americans get used to the fact Mr Trump will be their new leader in January after his surprise election success, Lancashire social impact business Recycling Lives took a more joyful approach to celebrate its very own President’s Day in honour of their chief – Terry Jackson.

Recycling Lives employee Adam Smith with his son Xavier at Energi trampoline park for Presidents Day

The firm, which has more than 40 years experience in the recycling and waste management industry, invited more than 100 employees and their children to enjoy a fun-packed high flying evening at Energi trampoline park in Preston to mark Terry’s 76th birthday.

The venue was exclusively booked out, ensuring that children and parents were able to build new friendships and celebrate their President’s birthday.

Terry Jackson, affectionately known as Tel by employees, was also celebrating 40 years in the recycling business, and was elated and surprised when he arrived to see so many happy faces.

Children wore President Terry masks and carried Presidents Day banners to add to the fun.

George Porter with his best friend Omar at the Recycling Lives Presidents Day

They also enjoyed party food and music.

Terry said: “It was a real surprise to see the huge turn-out and siomply to witness just how much positivity our workforce and their families have towards the company.

“I’m very proud of what these people achieve, not only in the business but also through the variety of social enterprises that we operate.

“Giving back to our communities and supporting marginalised families, is second nature to our employees, so it was a wonderful feeling to be able to bring them together with their own families.”

Recycling Lives employee Richard Whittle with his daughters Grace and Lola at Energi trampoline park for Presidents Day

Recycling Lives will be adding Presidents Day to their annual staff calendar along with the already popular Christmas Grotto, which already takes place every year at the Recycling Lives Centre on Essex Street in Preston.

The firm’s commercial services help to support its social welfare charity, which helps vulnerable people to work their way back to independent living.

Recycling Lives specialise in the recycling of scrap cars, scrap metal, WEEE, plastic, household and commercial waste, bulky waste and plastic materials.