Big hearted window firm donates thousands to charity

A Chorley window company has been helping a local charity to a brighter perspective in the most practical way.

Windoworld in St Georges Street in the town centre has been supporting the Rainbow House based in Mawdsley.

The organisation helps children with physical and mental impairments and their families and its work has been boosted with a donation of £16,500 from Suzy and Ronnie Orr, owners of Windoworld.

The caring couple organised two fundraising events – an Ascot Ladies’ Day at Preston North End , Deepdale in June and a sportsman’s dinner at Ewood Park, in Blackburn with football legend Dean Saunders as speaker and well-known comedian Duggie Brown entertained.

The events were supported by the Unique Ladies Network which Mrs Suzy Orr founded in 2015 and which has just opened another branch in Preston.

Suzy said: “We are both strong supporters of the excellent work that Rainbow House does for so many children and families and so we were more than happy to support them.

“We would also like to thank everyone who has been involved with these events with us in any way to help us reach this target.”