Big Chip Off​ competition celebrates fourth year of finding best spuds

It paid for contestants to have a chip on their shoulder at a fun charity competition in Lancashire.

​Four farming families battled it out to find out who had the best spuds in the Wyre area at the Big Chip Off​.

Ian Jenkinson and son Fred

​The taste test contest was held at Owd Ne​ll​’s Tavern, Guy’s Thatched Hamlet, Bilsborrow.​​

Hundreds of people turned up to see who would win the right to ​wear the crown and cape signifying the 2017 growers of the best chipping potatoes. ​

And the winner’s crown went to Peter Taylor of Preesall.

The Big Chip Off, now in its fourth year, was a bit of friendly rivalry which also raised several thousand pounds for the Air Ambulance charity.

​​Anne Musella, from Guy’s, said: “It went really well – there were hundreds there.”

Peter, of Cotewalls Farm, said: “We send around 50,000 bags of potatoes to Blackpool every year so we know they are good.”