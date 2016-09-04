Better weather set to bring out crowds for Vintage Festival Sunday

Sunny and dry weather is forecast today at the Morecambe Vintage-by-the-Sea festival after rain failed to dampen spirits on Saturday.

Many of the outside activities on Saturday had to be moved inside or undercover due to the wet weather, and the Battle of Britain fly-over had to be cancelled.

But the seaside squall failed to dampen the spirits of the crowds of people, many dressed to the nines, who turned up to enjoy the event.

Organiser Wayne Hemingway said: "It's the first bad day weather wise we've had at the Vintage Festival.

"Everything is still happening, the only thing that has been cancelled is the RAF flyover.

"Everything else we had wet weather plans for. All the outdoor stages have moved into The Palatine and The Royal, but they're all coming back out tomorrow.

"There's still a good selection of cars here, although the soft top ones have gone and are returning tomorrow.

"There's already plenty of dancing going on, workshops, and we've just done the prizes for the Vintage Bike Ride.

"There are plenty of stewards here to direct people towards things that are happening.

"It's been great so far despite the weather."

Mr Hemingway judged the best in show inside the Midland foyer in front of a lively crowd.

There were prizes for best dressed youngster, best dressed male, and best dressed female.

People travelled from as far as the New Forest and Oxford to attend the first full day of the event, which celebrates all things vintage.

Olympic rowing silver medallist Polly Swann, who was born in Lancaster, enjoyed afternoon tea at the Midland with her family, turning many heads and chatting to fans.

Mark Ewing, AKA The Melody Man, travelled up from Cambridge to conduct the tea dance in the Midland foyer, while Guys N' Dolls Hair Boutique from Lancaster made sure there were authentic hairstyles aplenty for the parties later on.

Sue Wharton, from Manchester, was getting dolled up for the fun later on. She said: "I've not been before, but we've got friends who do some of the classic cars. I'm looking forward to the dancing and music later. There's plenty going on."

Other popular events were a Soul Cinema - the smallest solar cinema in the world and the Board Game Cafe seemed to be the place to be!

A separate 1940s weekend at the Winter Gardens was also extremely popular.

The festival continued into Saturday evening with the sold-out Torch Club ball at the Midland and a Cross the Tracks music night at the Platform.

