Beth Vyse gig cancelled

Actress and comedienne Beth Vyse has regrettably had to cancel her upcoming Preston gig.

Beth has been forced to pull out of her appearance at the city's Guild Hall tomorrow (Saturday) due to illness.

The gig was part of her tour and delved into her battle with breast cancer, her Stoke-on-Trent family; The Waltons on Alcohol, her time with Nelson Mandela, acting and thieving at the Royal Shakespeare Company, and settling down with Michael Jackson.

All bookers are being contacted by the Box Office and being issued refunds.

A spokesman for the Guild Hall apologises for any convenience.