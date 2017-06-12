'Beautiful mum' Michelle Kiss laid to rest in heartbreaking funeral

The heartbroken family and friends of Ribble Valley mum Michelle Kiss stood united in their grief at her funeral today after she tragically lost her life in the Manchester Arena terrorist attacks.

Her funeral procession made its way from her home in Whalley to King Street where Michelle's three children, Dylan, 20, Elliot, 17 and Millie, 12, together with their father Tony, walked behind the hearse while local villagers paid their respects.

Husband Tony has paid tribute to his 'beautiful' wife who died in the Manchester terrorist attacks

Hundreds of devastated mourners filled the aisles at St Alban's Catholic Church in Blackburn where the 45-year-old's funeral mass was led by Father Jude Harrison.

Michelle was carried into the church on the shoulders of her sons and her husband as the song Somewhere Over the Rainbow was sung by a choir.

The funeral was attended by Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans and Whalley parish councillors June Brown and Chris Ball.

Tributes were paid during the service to Michelle's bubbly personality and the love with which she cared for her family.

The funeral procession in King Street Whalley

Michelle's husband Tony said: "Today we laid my beautiful wife and mother of our three children to rest.

"We'd like to thank everyone who has supported us over the past few weeks, particularly our close friends and family and the wider community.

"There have been so many offers of help, it's hard to name everyone individually but you all know who you are. You've all helped us grow stronger as a family through this terrible time.

"Michelle was a devoted mother, daughter and sister, and family was at the heart of everything she did.

"She lived for her children and we would really like her memory to live on by helping to support a local childrens' charity - Derian House.

"Please help us make something good come of this situation by supporting this charity that provides so much help to sick children in our area. We know Michelle would think this a very fitting gesture.

"We are now moving slowly forward with the help and love of everyone around us.

"Our lives have been changed forever by these horrific events but we are asking people to please choose love, because that's what we as a family are doing now."

Father Jude Harrison paid tribute to the "loving" mother who spent her life caring for her family and friends.

He said: "Michelle brought so much love and joy into the world and we gave thanks for her life asked God to welcome her into his kingdom.

"We offered all our love and consolation to the family who are devastated at their loss of such a beautiful lady.

"Our faith is built on a simple belief that love will never die and that Michelle’s memory and her life of goodness will live with us all for ever until we meet her again in Our Father’s home in heaven."

The other 21 victims of the Manchester terrorist attack along with the victims of the London Bridge attack were also prayed for during the service.

