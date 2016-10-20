BBC presenter Graham Liver is going the extra mile for Children in Need

A BBC radio presenter is going the extra mile for Children in Need by pulling a four poster bed through Preston.

Graham Liver, Newsreader on BBC North West Tonight and Breakfast presenter on BBC Radio Lancashire, will set off from Pudsey, near Bradford in West Yorkshire, and walk more than 100 miles through Lancashire to Bare in Morecambe.

He will drag the specially-designed bed along highways and country lanes meeting listeners in many of the towns and villages covered by the station.

Setting off on Saturday November 12, he aims to complete the challenge in time to help out Pudsey Bear and friends on Children In Need appeal night on Friday, November 18.

Graham’s route will take him right across the county visiting Chorley, Preston, the Fylde coast and his hometown of Lancaster.

And Graham says the specially adapted bed will have a variety of people under the covers during his journey.

“I came up with the idea one Saturday morning and now I’ve said it on the radio, it’s definitely happening,” he said. “The bed is currently under construction - being painted yellow, being given suspension, brakes, a roof and thankfully wheels!

“They’ll be plenty of people joining me on the walk, presenters, mayors and hopefully (actor) Ted Robbins.”

Graham paddled 120 miles of Lancashire’s waterways in a canoe for the cause last year and hopes this time around he can raise a similar amount.

He said: “I think we made about £30,000 last year so although I don’t want to set a target, it’d be nice to get something like that again.

“I just hope the bed isn’t too heavy and alll bodybuilders are welcome to come and join me on the walk. I’m looking forward to it now but I’ll definitely need my bed by the end of it.”

To find out more visit http://www.bbc.co.uk/corporate2/childreninneed.