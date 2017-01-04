Batted in gusts on Prom

Bat enthusiasts were called out to rescue a common pipistrelle which was found on the promenade on New Year’s day.

It was found by a walker who initially thought it was a leaf tumbling about in the wind.

It should be in hibernation this time of year

However, when she discovered it was a bat she called North Lancashire Bat Group (NLBG), its first call of 2017.

It had suffered minor injuries and had a swollen wrist, a broken finger and a hole in its wing.

Volunteer bat carer Gail Armstrong said: “We have to make sure that it is hydrated and just let it rest for a few weeks until it’s wounds heal.

“It should be in hibernation this time of year.

“He’s very lively, he’s taken water and he can still use both his wings so we hope he’ll be OK.” The adult male bat is being cared for by Louise Whalley in Poulton.

The common pipistrelle is one of the most common bat species in the British Isles.