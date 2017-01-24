Banking on a new quiet room for patients

Interest in the work of Rosemere Cancer Foundation shown by members of a Preston bank netted more than £8,000 for a quiet relaxation room for cancer patients.

Staff at the NatWest Customer Relationship Team based upstairs at the bank’s Fishergate branch adopted Rosemere as their charity of the year and over a 12-month period raised £8,734.37.

They donated items, which they sold at a car boot sale, hosted a branch open day, appealed for customers’ left over holiday money, which they had converted into sterling, organised a lucky number square raffle and joined in Rosemere’s annual Walk in the Dark.

With some match funding on walk sponsorship money and a grant of £2,500 from the NatWest Bank, the money helped pay for the creation of a quiet room within the cancer centre – a private, sympathetically decorated space, which patients and their relatives can claim as their own temporary oasis of calm on treatment visits to escape the busy centre.

Diane Archer, relationship manager assistant, and colleagues Pat Park and Helen Lawrenson met with Rosemere’s corporate fundraising manager Cathy Skidmore for a tour of the cancer centre and to see the quiet room.

Diane said: “All staff at NatWest Fishergate got behind supporting Rosemere and it was lovely to be able to go to the cancer centre and see the quiet room, which our donation helped to pay for.”