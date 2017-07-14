Ballroom slam show will be a grand night

A feast of wrestling is lined up for Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Preston City Wrestling is hosting the Tower Slam show at the iconic venue on Saturday, August 5. with the action under way from 6pm.

Almost all of the 1,300 free tickets have been snapped up for that show so we think we have a fighting chance to fill the Tower Ballroom and make it an amazing evening for all

PCW also runs wrestling shows at Blackpool Tower Circus but the date marks their debut in the Ballroom.

Although a large allocation of free tickets have gone, VIP options are still available.

VIP ringside seats cost from £15 and include a pre-show meet and greet to get photos and autographs with the stars.

Go to www.prestoncity wrestling.com for tickets and more details.