BAE Warton hold classic car show for Blesma

More than 40 employees put their cars on display at BAE Warton, raising £690 for partner charity, Blesma.

Employees donated £1 to cast a vote for their favourite car. First place went to Dave Massey, with his MK1 Golf GTI, which was also awarded a trophy at this year’s Tatton classic car show as best ‘crowd puller’. Second place was Ahmed Rawat with his 1968 Ford Mustang V8 and third place went to Alex Bamber and his 1987 TVR S1.

Classic cars at BAE in Warton

Bowker Motor Group provided some supercars, namely Ferrari and Maserati, for employees to take a look at too.

