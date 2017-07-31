BAE Warton employees take part in the Runway Mile

Around 150 employees from BAE Systems ran and walked a mile up and down part of the company’s runway to raise money for a charity which works with injured servicemen and their families.
The annual Runway Mile took place along a section of the 8,000 feet long airstrip at the company’s site in Warton, and is used to test world-leading military aircraft including the Eurofighter Typhoon and Hawk Advanced Jet Trainer which are both built at the site.
Employees raised around £400 from the event and the amount was match-funded by the company to bring the total donation to more than £800.
The money will go towards BLESMA, which has been selected as the charity partner for the company’s Military Air and Information business.
BLESMA is a nationwide charity which supports veterans who have lost limbs by providing rehabilitative activities, support, and some financial aid.
For a previous BAE fund-raising story click here /bae-systems-walk-for-blesma-1-8518141
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.