Baby rabbits left to die in cardboard box

Four tiny rabbits had been left to die in a cardboard box abandoned in a field.

The eight-week-old white rabbits were found, freezing cold and wet, in a box in Leyland.

They were found by a member of the public who was walking in a field in Fossdale Moss, Leyland, on Sunday.

Sadly by the time they could be rescued one of the rabbits had already died and the other three were very poorly.

The rabbits, thought to be from two different litters, have now been taken in and cared for by the RSPCA.

The charity has now launched an appeal for information on who abandoned the animals.

RSPCA animal welfare officer David Hatton said: “The three little rabbits were looking very underweight and damp from being in the soaking wet box. They were also really cold and shaking uncontrollably.

“When they were found they were very muddy and dirty but these domestic rabbits are really lovely and we are hoping they will make a full recovery.”

They were taken to the Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for treatment where staff are giving the young rabbits some much needed TLC.

Mr Hatton added: “It is never acceptable to abandon any animal in this way. We understand that people’s circumstances can change and sometimes owners may no longer be able to cope but there are always options available to you.

“One of the babies lost their lives because their owner did not act responsibly. Unfortunately, the box they were kept in was thrown away as it was soaking wet and there is no CCTV in the area.

“That is why we are appealing for anyone with any information as to how these rabbits came to be abandoned to get in touch with us, in strict confidence, by calling the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”