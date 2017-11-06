Baby Phoebe wins our Top of the Tots contest

Baby Phoebe Reid really is Top of the Tots.

The six-month-old from Ashton won the Lancashire Post’s Top Tots competition after more than 100 youngsters took part in the annual photo contest, which was sponsored by Rascals Party and Play Centre in Walton-le-Dale.

Top Tot Phoebe Reid takes a closer look at her award

For mum and dad, Lucy and Nick, the win was further proof that their daughter has a winning smile.

Lucy, of Rose Avenue, said: “It’s really nice to know people have thought she is beautiful as I always thought she was. It’s special really.”

Lucy spotted information about the Post contest, which was open to youngsters aged nought to six, on Facebook.

Entrants could have a portrait photo taken free of charge by visiting the Fishergate Centre in Preston. All those taking part in the popular contest then had their photo featured in a special Post report. Lucy said: “I just wanted to have a little photo in the paper. Phoebe’s just such a smiling little baby, she’s beautiful and just smiles at everyone.”

Former Our Lady’s High pupils Lucy, a full time foster carer, and Nick a branch manager for Reeds Rains, are now planning a special Rascals’ Princess party for Phoebe’s first birthday.

The win was good news too for Phoebe’s delighted great nana Margaret Walmsley of Garstang.