Award-winning bangers

A family-run butchers has been recognised in annual national awards - for having one of Britain’s best bangers!

Brendan Anderton Butchers, of Longridge, scooped one of the Foodservice Suppliers award at this year’s British Sausage Week, for its traditional Butcher’s Classic Pork Sausage.

This is not the first time the family-run business has achieved greatness this year.

Roger Anderton, director at Brendan Anderton Butchers, joined the elite and has become the country’s youngest Master Butcher, aged 33.

The Institute of Meat title of Master Butcher, which is only shared with 19 others in the country, demonstrates Roger’s dedication to the industry, his superior working knowledge of butchery skills and perfecting his craft.

Roger said: “We’re a family run business and this award shows our true dedication to producing great products at Brendan Anderton Butchers.”

Brother and co-director, Austin Anderton added: “We have people travel for miles for our sausages and have done for over 40 years, so we always knew they were something special. This recognition is a great boost to the business, and the family, as we look forward to continuing to supply great products for the next 40 years and beyond.”

This year’s British Sausage Week ambassador, Jonathan Benjamin ‘JB’ Gill, was there to congratulate all of the winners.

He said: “It’s a huge pleasure to be involved in British Sausage Week 2016, celebrating the amazing range of sausages from around the country. The quality and taste of this year’s entries has been truly astounding and it’s a huge honour to be able meet some of the butchers and producers behind the country’s best bangers.”

Kirsty Walker, head of marketing at AHDB Pork, said: “British Sausage Week is all about celebrating the great British banger. Of course, quality meals start with quality products, which is why British Sausage Week aims to raise awareness for sausages produced using assured pork.”