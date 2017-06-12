Artists set up easels today at Inn at Whitewell to boost charity funds

A mammoth painting day at one of Lancashire’s best known inns is boosting funds for charity Mancheck.

The prostate cancer charity is set to benefit after 40 professional artists agreed to visit the Inn at Whitewell, near Longridge today and set up their easels for a very special painting day.

Andy Schofield, Longitude Gallery Director

The Art At The Inn event offers the public the chance to come and see the artists, who will include Preston artists Norman Long and Nicky Litchfield, at work from 10am to 5pm. Some artists may even continue to work late into the evening.

They will then take their paintings home and continue working on them, before submitting the completed pictures for exhibition and sale at Clitheroe’s Platform Gallery from July 4 to 16 and Clitheroe’s Longitude Gallery from July 19 until August 19.

The artists will take inspiration from the historic inn, its grounds and its surroundings. Longitude Director Andy Schofield, (pictured), said: “Fifty per cent of any sales will go to the charity.”