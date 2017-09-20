Artist shows sorrow for state of club

A Blackpool FC supporter has found a creative outlet for his frustrations with the club’s ownership – and could win an award for his effort.

Gary Armer, from Out Rawcliffe, has made the finals of the 2017 MS Amlin World Art Vote prize with his powerful portrait ’Not a Penny More’.

The painting, of fellow fan Simon Fielding, aims to portray the relationship of modern football culture and masculine identity, specifically in relation to the current boycott of the club’s home games.

Gary said: “Following a football team can be a big part of a person’s life and in turn makes up a part of their identity.

“The successes or failures of someone’s sports team can have a real impact on their personality and outlook and right now most Blackpool fans are disillusioned. The impact of badly managed football clubs stretches far wider than the pitch - it affects local communities and businesses. I therefore wanted to create a painting to showcase how most Blackpool fans feel at this dark time in the history of our football club.”

Many Pool fans are currently boycotting home games in protest against the club’s owners, the Oyston family.

The ‘Not a Penny More’ campaign aims to rebel against the family by reducing attendence figures at games, resulting in a drop in income.

Adrian Britten, of MS Amlin, said: “We believe art and culture are essential for vibrant societies and communities and the MS Amlin World Art Vote provides a way for a wide range of people to express their opinions and share their views on contemporary works of art.”