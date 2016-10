A new exhibition is to raise money for a county hospice.

The retrospective show of Andy Binns’ work continues at The Duke’s gallery in Lancaster until November 27.

Andy, who trained at St Martin’s College in London, created watercolours, linocuts, oils and engravings.

He became an accomplished selftaught wood engraver while living in Lancaster,

Profits from sales will go to St John’s Hospice in the city.