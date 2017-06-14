Artic lorry flips causing traffic jam

An "artic" lorry has flipped as it traveled between Preston and Chorley.

Police, ambulance and recovery services were all called at around 2.45pm after the incident on Clayton Green Road in Clayton-le-Woods near Chorley.

Clayton Green Rd, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

The driver has managed to escape the vehicle and will checked over by paramedics.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "The lorry is on its side on partially covering the pavement and road.

"Some roads are closed and traffic is moving slowly and we hope to have the vehicle moved soon.

"The driver doesn't appear to be injured but will be checked over."