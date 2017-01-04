Arson probe after children's playground blaze

Crews from Blackpool were called to fire at a children's playground on Victory Road North Shore in the early hours of this morning (04 January 2017).
They arrived at around 12.30am to find a tent on fire on a covered sports pitch.
The fire was extinguished using a hose-reel.
The fire is thought to have been started deliberately, say fire services and investigations are ongoing.
Crew Manager Mark Preddy said: "Fires should not be played with or started for fun. This was a potentially serious incident and people could have been hurt."
No one was injured in the incident.