Arson investigation launched after car fire in Chorley

An investigation has been launched into a suspected arson attack on a car in Chorley, say fire services.
A crew from Chorley was called to attend a car that was "well alight" on Coppull Hall Lane at around 11.30pm on Sunday, June 11.
Firefighters used a hose-reel and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "We turned out to a car fire last night. It appears as though it was started deliberately.
"The car was well alight and in close proximity to a residential building so it there was some risk associated with it.
"Thankfully our crew managed to get on top of it very quickly."
A police investigation into the incident is on-going.
No injuries were reported.