Arson investigation launched after blaze at children’s nursery

An investigation has been launched after a fire began outside a children’s nursery.

Fire crews were called to St James Court in Heysham at about 5.40pm on Saturday, where a play house and decking outside a nursery, closed for the weekend, had been “deliberately set alight”.

A statement from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “When two fire engines and crews from Morecambe were alerted to the incident the fire was about to spread to the eaves of the main building.

“Rapid intervention by firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to get close up to the fire ensured that the fire was extinguished before developing and spreading further.

“There were no casualties and fire investigators are working with the police on an arson enquiry.”