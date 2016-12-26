Arson attack at former car showroom

An investigation has been launched after a disused former car showroom was deliberately set on fire on Boxing Day.

The blaze occurred at 6.30am on Monday at the former Perrys site on Blackpool Road, Preston.

One of the buildings was deliberately set on fire and the blaze involved the the first floor office and roof of a disused car showroom.

Four fire appliances attended the fire with two fire engines and crews from Preston, one from Fulwood and one from Penwortham.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a main jet and a hosereel jet to put the fire out.

The fire caused severe damage to one of the empty units and went through the roof of the building.

Firefighters were at the scene for around three hours tackling the blaze.

A joint investigation has been launched by the police and fire service.