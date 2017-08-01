Arrests after teen injured at Lancaster supermarket

Have your say

Three people were arrested after a teenager was injured in an ‘altercation’ at a Lancaster supermarket.

Police were called to Asda after reports that a 19-year-old man had been assaulted on Monday night.

The man suffered a cut eyebrow and ear during the incident at around 8.30pm.

A 26-year-old man from Windermere, a 19-year-old man from Lancaster and a 17-year-old girl from Lancaster were arrested on suspicion of assault.

They were being held in custody.