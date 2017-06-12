Argos Digital to open in Preston Sainsbury’s

Work is underway at a Preston Sainsbury’s ahead of an Argos Digital opening next month.

The new Argos will offer thousands of popular products that can be ordered for immediate pickup, to collect or for home delivery.

The Argos will be located in the Flintoff Way store and be equipped with tablets that mirror the online shopping experience and staff on hand to help.

There is also an eBay collection point so buyers can collect their eBay purchases.

The move comes after Sainsbury’s acquired Home Retail Group, which owns Argos, and it will open on July 26.

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s said: “Sainsbury’s has been a part of the local community for a number of years and we are really thrilled to welcome Argos and its team to our store.

“The new shop will be great for customers, who are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop. We’re looking forward to feedback from customers.”