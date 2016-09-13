Archbishop’s blessing for flood victims

The Archbishop of York John Sentamu gave a special blessing St. Michael’s-on-Wyre flood victims on his trip to the Garstang deanery as part of his Crossroads mission.

The Archbishop visited the village to give a special dedication at the newly refurbished village hall, which suffered thousands of pounds worth of damage following last year’s floods.

Archbishop of York John Sentamu visits St Michael's on Wyre as part of the four-day Crossroads Mission

The ceremony included a sprinkling of water over the building and those present as he blessed and prayed for the work of the building and people of the parish.

After meeting with schoolchildren from St Michael’s on Wyre CE Primary School the Most Rev John Sentamu indulged in his favourite crumbly Lancashire cheese.

Canon Ron Greenall added: “As to the faith part of the evening .In a direct, factual and lucid way the Archbishop gave voice to his life story, faith , ministry and role as the Archbishop of York and the vital role of Christians in our life and society today.

Questions were taken from the floor and answers given.

Archbishop of York John Sentamu visits St Michael's on Wyre as part of the four-day Crossroads Mission

In conclusion the Area Dean ,who had put so much work into the organisation and administration of this event, thanked the Archbishop for all he had done and presented him with a large gift box of Lancashire cheeses, fortunately including crumbly Lancashire.”

The Crossroads Mission, which took place over a four day visit, is a unique exercise for the Church of England with local churches engaging in local mission, inviting individuals to find out more about Jesus.

The visit took place from September 8 to 11 and involved, Bishops from across the north of England coming to Blackburn Diocese, supporting parishes in the work of the Gospel, encouraging people to explore and develop a relationship with God in Jesus Christ.

As well as St Michael’s the Archbishop planned visits to a number of local schools including John Cross CE Primary School in Bilsborrow