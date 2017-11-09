Apprentice wins judges' choice award for her role in hospice care

A Burnley apprentice has been honoured with a prestigious award for her role in the care industry.

Carrice Dickinson was chosen to receive the Judges’ Choice Award in the biennial Themis Inspire and Achieve Awards.

The 19-year-old was nominated by Julia O’Neill, hospice day services manager, for her hard work and dedication to the Pendleside Hospice, Reedley, which saw her start new activities for the Hospice Living with Dementia programme. She also became an advocate for the hospice, promoting it at educational events, volunteering at fund-raising events and speaking at a national hospice conference.

Carrice said: “I found my role at Pendleside Hospice really fulfilling. I really felt that I was making a difference, supporting patients and their families through the most distressing of times.”

Simon Jordan, director of Themis, said: “Carrice is a worthy recipient of the prestigious Judges’ Choice Award. The judges felt that Carrice was a pioneer and a true ambassador for both the hospice and Themis Apprenticeships through her maturity, her dedication and her outstanding work ethic.”

Julia O’Neill said: “We are all delighted that Carrice has been recognised with this fantastic accolade. As our first apprentice she has paved the way for others to follow in her footsteps. She brought a wonderful young energy to the unit and has been an inspiration to all of us here at the hospice.

“We are extremely proud of Carrice and all she has achieved.”



The former Colne Park High School student is now forging a career in community social care before specialising in paediatric palliative care.

She will join Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley later this month.