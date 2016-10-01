Appeal to trace owner of wedding ring

Police are appealing for help to trace the owner of a wedding ring.

In a post on Facebook, Preston Police said: “Officers have come into possession of it recently following a report of suspicious behaviour from a member of the public.

“Enquiries at the station have been completed but haven’t been able to establish the identity of the rightful owner.

“The ring is engraved on the inside with ‘Stephen 02-08-2009’.”

Anyone who knows who the ring belongs to is asked to contact PC 551 Sweeney via the Lancashire Police website.