Appeal to find missing Morecambe boy

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager.

Lewis Bonson, 14, has not been seen since Monday at 9pm when he did not turn up at an arranged pick-up point outside Morecambe Sainsbury’s.

Lewis Bonson.

“Lewis is not in trouble we just want that he returns home,” said a Morecambe Area Police spokesman.

If you have any information that you believe may help to locate Lewis please contact police on 101 and quote log number LC-20170724-1646.