Police in Blackpool are looking for a 22-year-old woman who has been reported missing,

Kadie Hughes was last seen near to Blackpool North Train Station on Friday.

She is described as 5ft 7in, slim with shoulder length, blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a cropped black jumper which has sparkly hearts on it and black leggings.

Anyone with any information should contact Lancashire Police on tel no 101 quoting log no LC-20160930-1507.