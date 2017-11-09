Appeal to find missing Bolton-le-Sands man

Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a missing man from Bolton-le-Sands.
David Clegg, 77, has been missing since 8.10am this morning, Thursday November 9.
He is 5ft 6 with lots of mousey grey hair, he is 11 stone.
He was wearing a dark green Barbour fleece jacket, a red beanie hat, black shoes and navy sweatpants.
If you have seen David or know where he is then please ring 101 or 01524 596986.
