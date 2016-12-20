Appeal to find Christmas presents left on coach

A mum has been left devastated after Christmas presents from her family were left behind on a coach.

Martine Lee, 46, has launched a desperate appeal to have her gifts returned to her, after she left them behind on a coach on Sunday.

Martine and her husband Mark, who live in Bamber Bridge, had been visiting relatives in Basildon before returning home on a coach from London Victoria to Preston Bus Station.

The support worker said: “I was visiting my dad and my son.

“On the way back from London, my son Dan had bought me some Christmas presents, and there were a couple from my step-granddaughter Khyla.

“I never put anything in the overhead bit, but coming back with so many bags I put them on top.

“We got to Birmingham, got off and had a break, then got back on and they were still there.”

But, when Martine and Mark got off the coach at Preston Bus Station at about 5pm, the presents were left behind.

She said: “My father-in-law was picking us up.

“I didn’t realise until we got home that the presents were still on there.

“I broke down when I realised.” Martine said she had been in contact with National Express but was told nothing had been handed in, and nothing was given in at the bus station.

The coach was due to continue as far as Whitehaven.

Martine has launched an appeal via Facebook to anyone who may know where the presents are to contact her.

She said: “I’ve put it all over Facebook and got friends to share my post to ask for anyone in the Christmas spirit to come forward and say we’ve got it.

“I’ve got a nickname of Nana Moo from my step-granddaughter and one of the presents was a T-shirt with that written on, so I can’t see that being of any use to anyone.

“I’m not bothered if I don’t get a present as long as I get a card, and the card was in there as well.

“And there were fishing vouchers for my husband.

“We’ve lost £70 to £80 worth of presents.”

The loss has also been reported to police, with the local team making inquiries.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Martine via Facebook.