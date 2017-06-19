APPEAL: Man missing from Blackpool

An appeal has been launched after a man went missing from the Blackpool area.

Edward Broughton, 67, was last seen in the town centre at around 9.45 on June 17, say police.

He is described as being a white male, with a stocky build and grey receding hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, black jogging bottoms, blue slippers and was possibly using a three wheeled walking aid.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are concerned regarding the current whereabouts of Edward Broughton who is missing from the Blackpool area of Lancashire.

"Any sightings or information regarding his current whereabouts can be reported to police."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quoting the log reference number: LC-20170617-1423.