Appeal launched after Preston shop 'ram-raid'

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after a suspected ram-raid at a Preston shop.

Officers were called to a location on Harewood Road, Deepdale, around 2.30am on Monday, October 23 to reports of a burglary.

A vehicle had been reversed into the shutters of the Mega Cuts shop and the offenders searched the premises before leaving the scene in the same vehicle.

Lancashire Police said enquiries are ongoing and detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police on the 101 service quoting log reference 119 of October 23.