Appeal after violent attack at Preston chippy

An investigation has been launched after a knife wielding robber attacked a worker at a Preston chip shop.

Just before 5pm on Thursday, July 6, a man wearing a dark mask covering the lower part of his face entered the Chip Inn on Waterloo Terrace in Ashton brandishing the weapon.

He jumped over the counter and made demands for money.

A staff member attempted to access the cash register but as he was struggling to get it open, the offender grabbed a pair of binoculars from under the till and hit him over the head, Lancashire Police said.

The offender then put his hand into the victim’s pocket, stole £150 and ran off up Brampton Street.

PC Richard Shires from Preston Police said: “This was a violent attack on a man who was simply at work doing his job.

“The offender was wearing some very distinctive clothing and so if you recognise him from the description or you saw him at the time, please get in touch.”

He is described as white, in his 20s, around 6ft with bright blue eyes. He was wearing a high visibility, yellow, long sleeved jacket with a black hoody underneath and dark trousers.

Anyone with information can call 01772 209751 or if they fail to get an answer, 101 quoting incident reference 1124 of July 6.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.