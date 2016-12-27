Apartment plans lodged for centre of Preston

A building in the centre of Preston could be torn down and replaced with apartments if plans are given the green light.

Leyland-based Tricord Developments has applied to Preston Council for permission for a four-storey building, made up of a commercial unit on the ground floor and 15 studio apartments on the upper floors, following the demolition of an existing three-storey building in Cannon Street.

A planning statement from Steven Abbott Associates LLP said: “The current proposals will provide a significant visual improvement to Cannon Street particularly due to the fact that the building currently on the site detracts from the visual amenity of the area.

“The proposed development will remove a building which does not make a positive contribution to the conservation area and does not make efficient use of the land.

“The replacement building will provide a significant visual improvement to the character of the area in addition to providing much needed housing which will assist the council in meeting their housing requirements.

“The application proposals will assist in the regeneration of the southern part of Cannon Street and also assists in the council’s wider objective of bringing new investment into the city centre.”

The current building is part two and part three-storey, with retail units on the ground floor and office space above.