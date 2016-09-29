Anniversary of world’s first tramway opening in Blackpool

Today marks 131 years since the world’s first practical electric tramway opened - in Blackpool.

The Lancashire resort lead the world in the innovative new method of transport when the first line opened on September 29, 1885.

The first part was a conduit line from Cocker Street to Dean Street on Blackpool Promenade.

It was one of the first practical electric tramways in the world, just six years after Werner von Siemens first demonstrated electric traction.

The inauguration was presided over by Holroyd Smith, the inventor of the system, and Alderman Harwood, the Mayor of Manchester.

Today the system is still going strong with a network of trams around the resort.