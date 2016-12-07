Anglers land awards after saving man from raging sea

Three have-a-go heroes have been honoured for their bravery after rescuing a man during a night-time fishing trip.

Alan Slater, Peter Pilkington and Fred Howard from Leyland pulled the victim from the sea at Blackpool during a competition in the resort in June.

The trio, from the Leyland and District Sea Angling Club, were presented with a Divisional Police Commander’s Commendation at a special awards night in Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom.

And they were told their actions are to be doubly recognised with a Liverpool Shipwreck and Humane Society award in the near future.

“It’s a great honour,” said retired plasterer Alan. “We only did what anyone would have done in the circumstances. When you see someone is hurt or needs help, you do it. It’s just natural.”

The anglers leapt to the rescue during a competition on the Promenade near Gynn Square in the early hours of June 5. Another fisherman, a 46-year-old from Blackpool, fell into the water and was heard screaming: “Help, help, I’m drowning.”

The Leyland trio threw life buoys to the man and then had a 45-minute battle to get him back to shore. He was taken to hospital for a check-up and then allowed home.

For Alan, 70, it was the third time he had been involved in rescues - the others involved a crash on the motorway and an old man being beaten up in the street.

“No-one does these things for rewards, but it’s nice when what you’ve done is recognnised,” he said.

“It was a proud evening for all three of us. We didn’t expect any recognition. A thank you from the man we rescued would have been sufficient - but for some reason we didn’t get one.”