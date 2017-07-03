Anger after cat Harry ‘coloured in’ by yobs

Vandalism was taken to a whole new level when a pet cat was ‘coloured in’ by yobs.

Annie Richards’ ginger and white cat Harry came home distressed and covered in green marker pen which Annie said ‘coloured in all his white bits.’

Annie Richards with her cat Harry.

Annie, 27, who lives on Devonshire Road in Morecambe, said: “Someone has held my cat down to do this. I can see why this would be funny to most but I’ve not had him long and someone has held him down to graffiti on him.

“This is a very cruel act, it may be youths showing off to friends, or vicious dog baiters. This has put us all on edge, worrying every time we let Harry out. My heart is racing, I’m mad and sickened. If this was dog baiters he’s got away. If it’s kids, shame on you.

“All the right people have been informed. I’m still not ruling out the fact he may have been targeted by dog baiters. Either way who ever has done it, is a sick individual, and I will be keeping him inside.”

Annie contacted the RSPCA straight away and they advised her to wash the green felt tip off and take Harry to a vet if she was concerned.

There was green felt tip on his face as well as his body, but it cleaned off.

Annie said: “He is very friendly and trusted whoever he went up to. The same thing has also happened in Torrisholme, I know another lady whose cat came in graffitied with the same green marker pen. My next door neighbour’s cat has been missing for a month. It’s worrying as there are lots of cats in the area.”

Eileen Evans, co-ordinator, Lancaster and Morecambe Branch of Cats Protection said: “I was appalled to hear about the treatment of this cat and I hope it was an isolated incident. I would urge people to be extra vigilant and to keep a closer eye on their cats and report any further abuse to the police and the RSPCA.”