Andreas batters his rivals to win our Champion-chip

King of the fish fryers Andreas Evangelou is celebrating the sizzling news that his family takeaway has been voted Preston’s Chippy of the Year.

The shop in Penwortham battered the competition to take the LEP’s Champion-chip title for 2016.

And Andreas marked the award by revealing plans for an expansion programme to make the business which carries his name twice as good next year.

“It feels great to be appreciated by all the customers who voted for us,” said the Cypriot who has been dishing up fish and chips in Liverpool Road for more than 20 years.

“It’s an honour and a privilege for the family to win this award. It’s good to know the public like what we do.”

Andreas has announced his popular chippy will be doubling in size to cater for the increasing demand.

There are plans to knock through into the shop he also owns next door - until recently a kitchen showroom - to create more room for both staff and customers.

“We are going to renovate and make it twice as big, so we can introduce more food from the chargrill,” he added.

“We have been here for 24 years and there has been a fish and chip shop on this site for more than 88 years. Our people come from all over.

“Customers seem to like the food we serve. Our fish is bought fresh every day and we always use make our own chips from the best potatoes. We keep our prices down as much as we can.

“Of course fish and chips are the most popular dish we sell. But my wife’s homemade pies are a real favourite too.”

As a thank you for the huge public vote, Andreas is to give all customers a free coffee when they visit the shop over the next few weeks. “It’s our way of giving something back.”