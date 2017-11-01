Anderton church goers hold Harvest for CAFOD

Churchgoers have raised more than £400 to help poor farmers on the other side of the world grow enough food to eat.

Members of St Joseph’s Church, Anderton, hosted a shared lunch of homemade soup and cakes, alongside a collection at a Mass, which was led by parish priest Fr O’Shea, in aid of development charity CAFOD’s annual Harvest appeal.

Alongside fund-raising, they planted seeds to symbolise their growing relationship with farmers overseas, like those in the Latin American country of El Salvador.

CAFOD’s representative in Anderton, Ged Edwards, said: “Harvest is a time of abundance of both crops and of life in the community. This event has shown the abundance of compassion in Anderton. Its kindness will help communities in El Salvador and around the world.

“Our Harvest appeal is about literally planting seeds but also about standing with people to ensure that they can prosper. This wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of communities like Anderton.”

Chris Dewhurst, a CAFOD volunteer, said: “We’d like to express our thanks to all of the schoolchildren, families and parishioners who came and made it such a successful occasion. It was enjoyed by all and the fund-raising total from St Joseph’s will go a long way to making a difference across the world.”

