An evening to say cheers to cheese

A community enjoyed a palatable evening of decadence to showcase both local and global delicacies.

More than 120 people attended the Goosnargh and Longridge Agricultural Show (GLASS) committee’s cheese and wine evening at St Wilfrid’s Club.

Jean and Barry Hill at the Goosnargh and Longridge Show Society (GLASS) cheese and wine event

Adrian Hill, show chairman, donated an array of British cheeses, including Singleton’s of Longridge, while Ben Fullalove, of Fullalove’s Wines, provided the wines from around the world.

Jean Hill, spokesman for the GLASS committee, says: “Every year we do a fund-raiser for the Goosnargh and Longridge Agricultural Show, as it costs £24,000 to put on.

“We have a lot of interesting activities for children, such as donkey rides, animal displays, which are free based on a wristband.

“We want to continue to do this for parents, so although we do get some sponsorship, we need to fund-raise.

People having fun at the Goosnargh and Longridge Show Society (GLASS) cheese and wine event

“The show is such a worthwhile event and something we are all passionate about.

“Already this year we have had frog racing and so we organised a cheese and wine night.

“We had wine expert Ben Fullalove, who has a shop in Ribchester. He will soon open a shop in Longridge.

“He talked about where certain wines came from and what was special about them.

Goosnargh and Longridge Show Society (GLASS) chairman Adrian Hill with Ben Fullalove at the GLASS cheese and wine event

“The cheese was donated by Adrian, who brought a wide selection of British varieties.

“They were all different, with wonderful flavours. He had great stories about how it was produced and by whom. We have six cheeses and six wines. Every cheese was matched to a wine.

“ There were very generous portions of each, so we certainly had a fun night.

“This was our 10th cheese and wine night and it has grown year on year.

The Goosnargh and Longridge Show Society (GLASS) cheese and wine event

“It is a great excuse for a social night out. Everyone was chatting and having fun.

“We also had a quiz, run by Zoe Lawson, and a raffle.

“The committee wishes to thank everyone who donated raffle prizes and attended the evening as well as those who helped out.”

More than £800 was raised for the agricultural show, which will take place on July 8.

The next event in aid of the show is a Sunday lunch on April 23 at Longridge Civic Hall.